Otis Plassman (1975-2022)

Otis Daymon Plassman, age 46, of Wauseon, passed away on February 24, 2022, at Promedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo.

He had worked in maintenance at Perfom Technologies in Swanton.

Otis was born on May 13, 1975, the son of Otis and Janet (Mullins) Plassman. On January 3, 2006, he married Tonya Smith, and she survives.

He was a member of the Wauseon American Legion Post #265, and Wauseon VFW Post #7424. Otis enjoyed bowling, golfing, metal detecting and fishing.

Surviving besides his wife, Tonya, are children, Dani Smith of Toledo, Devin Plassman of Columbus, Dalton Smith of Michigan and Daymon Plassman of Napoleon; four grandchildren; and siblings, Karen (Gary) Kindle of Kenton, OH, Tina (Greg) Kiester of Kaysville, UT, Janine Harris of Ripley, OK, Todd Plassman of Toledo, Linda (Jeff) Skillings of Hamler, OH, Barbara Clark of Wauseon and Jamie Plassman Myers of Pettisville.

He was preceded in death by both parents, one brother, Kim Plassman and one sister, Diane Clark.

Visitation for Otis will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 3, 2022, also at the funeral home.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com