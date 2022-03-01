Harold Hulbert (1930-2022)

Facebook

Harold Hulbert, 91, of Defiance, Ohio passed away on February 28th at the Defiance Area Hospice Center.

Harold was born on December 1, 1930 to Earl and Alas Hulbert in Hicksville, Ohio. He grew up working on the farm with his siblings and attended the Kunkle School.

Harold went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps as an Aircraft Engine Mechanic from 1952 to 1954.

On June 23, 1956 Harold married the love of his life, Phyllis Borton. They raised their two children, Angie and Mark at the house that Harold and his brothers built.

Harold enjoyed spending time raising donkeys and mules and showing them all around the country.

He retired from General Motors in 1993, he liked going to auctions adding to their many collections, and working for Tiffin Township.

Harold never slowed down and always enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was a member of the Mid-States Donkey and Mule Show Society, and the American Donkey and Mule Society.

Harold is survived by his daughter, Angie (Johney) Ritz and son, Mark (Jody) Hulbert, his grandchildren Ashley (Matt) Ritz-Barman, Timothy (Hilary) Ritz, Meghan Ritz, Elizabeth (Daniel) Connor, and Laney Hulbert, great granddaughter Ryley Ritz, with another expected in March. Siblings Ed (Linda) Hulbert, Robert (Judy) Hulbert, Carol Erikson, Ila Hoops, Virginia Wharry, Elsie Long, and Thelma (Carl) Kiel.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Hulbert, Parents Earl and Alas Hulbert, grandson John Ritz, and siblings Roger Hulbert, June O’Connor, Dorothy Bernath, Eugene Hulbert, Gladys Hulbert, and Marian Pierce.

A private service for the family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the Defiance area Inpatient Hospice Center, 6817 N State Route 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.