(Paid Content) Pahl Ready Mix Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Pioneer Location

RIBBON CUTTING … Owner/President Brock Mealer stands with community members and employees during the ribbon cutting for the new Pioneer location of Pahl Ready Mix Concrete. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Pahl Ready Mix Concrete company has opened a new location in Pioneer. The new location will help to provide local contractors with ready mix concrete and other construction materials like sand and stone.

This new location is the fifth location for the company with locations serving Williams, Fulton and Lucas counties. Over 50 years ago owner Brock Mealer’s Grandfather and Grandmother, Thomas and Judy Weber, started the company. Since then, there has been a lot of growth.

“There has been a lot of growth in this area, especially with commercial and industrial projects. We think this location will make a great addition to our footprint.”

“We are really excited about the people and community here. They have been really supportive of us, and it has been great.”

“With us being one of the few family-owned concrete businesses left around, we want to make sure we have growth and are as connected as we can to the people who use our services,” said Owner/President Brock Mealer.

The ribbon cutting was attended by Justin Votaw, Brock Mealer, Pahl employees, Pioneer Chamber of Commerce members, Village Council Members, the Mayor, Village Administrator and WEDCO.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com