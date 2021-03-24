Ronald Spire (1933-2021)

Ronald Duane Spire, age 87, of Dandridge, Tennessee went home to be with The Lord on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Born to Glenn and Laura (Struble) Spire in Bryan, Ohio on November 30, 1933, he was a lifelong learner who loved to read. He graduated from Bryan High School, Manchester College, Bethany Theological Seminary, East Tennessee State College and the University of Tennessee with a doctorate in education.

He was a member and former pastor of French Broad Church of the Brethren. He also served churches in upper-east Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina. He was a retired school teacher, retiring from Knox County Schools in 1998.

Most of those years were at Carter Elementary. He also taught in Johnson City, TN and Silver Spring, Maryland. Along with his wife, Shirley, he was a district executive in the Southeastern District Church of the Brethren for 12 years.

Ron had many interests. He enjoyed playing the piano at home. He occasionally sang solos in church. He loved reading non-fiction books, including biographies, historical accounts and current Christian works. He loved the outdoors, and enjoyed working outside.

He was well known for trimming bushes, mowing and raking leaves. He had a sly, dry wit and a huge grin that will be greatly, greatly missed.

Ron married Shirley Imogene McCracken on August 23, 1957. Together they had five children, Rosanne, Rob, Sam, Steve and Richie.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley; children: Rosanne Spire of Knoxville, Rob (Darla) Spire of Kennesaw, GA, Sam (Gloria) Spire of Woodstock, VA, Steve (Stephanie) Spire of Bridgewater, VA.; grandchildren: Tara Rose (Nathan) Johnson, Delaney Spire, Lydia Spire, Seth Spire, Eli Spire, Noah Steele; and one great-grandchild: Warren Fox Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his older brother, Glenn Spire Jr; his sisters – Ailene Nelson, Eldora Travis, Janice Grieser; and his youngest son, Richie.

Visitation for family and friends was held at French Broad Church of the Brethren from 2:00 until 4:00p.m on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Service began at 4:00p.m. with burial afterwards. Interment at French Broad Church Cemetery, White Pines, TN.

Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge, TN