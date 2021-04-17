(Paid Content) Village Of Montpelier Says “It’s Not Our Call” In Regards To Cookies On Demand Liquor License

By: Anita Thomas

Council President Chris Kannel called the April 12 meeting to order as he was filling in for Mayor Steve Yagelski, who was absent from the meeting. Roll call was done, followed by a prayer, and the Pledge of Allegiance.

A motion to approve the agenda for the meeting was given, and the minutes from the March 22, 2021 meeting were approved.

The Annual report given by Kevin Mercer, who was put to task installing L.E.D lights for the Fire Dept, Water Dept, and Wastewater Treatment plant was successful and completed.

Kevin Mercer was also in charge of the AMI (Automatic Meter Infrastructure), which allows meter readings to be read with the click of a button at the administrative office without having to go out to the meter itself.

The council is very impressed with this feature and says it has saved them a lot of time and money.

Also, Curt Wamer from the Montpelier Fire Dept handed in his resignation and the motion to accept was passed.

The Village has also voted to order 400 tons of Salt and the motion was passed.

Discussion of a (D1) & (D3) Liquor License filed by Cookies on Demand was denied by the council.

The council voted no on hearing the request and stated, “it is not our right to pass or not pass the license,”; and that the right to hear the request belonged to the Department of Liquor.

Resolutions 1312 concerning pay scale changes to hourly employees and Resolution 1313 for Supervisory pay will be on the first reading of the next agenda.

Anita can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com