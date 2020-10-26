Pamela Massie (1950-2020)

Pamela Kay (Mosher) Massie, age 69, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away, Sunday morning, October 18, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. She was born November 14, 1950 to Richard Melvin and JoAnn Pearl (Farley) Mosher.

Pam worked as a waitress at Grandma’s Kitchen, Koral Hamburg and Loma Linda’s. She then worked at Parker Hannifin for quite some time before retiring.

She was a big Ohio State Buckeyes Fan and enjoyed watching her son Zac race dirt bikes. She also painted, doing arts and crafts but most of all, Pam loved being an awesome mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Scott (Sharon) Sturtevant, Ada Shaver (Bob Hainer) and Zac Massie (Brittany Lipinski); sister, Becky (Ed) Pitzen; brother, Marty, Sr. (Mary) Mosher; grandchildren, Levi, Kyle, Amanda, Sadie, Megan, Kinlee and Lyndon; and great-grandchildren, Addison, Emma, Riley and Cain.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Richard, Sr. and JoAnn Mosher and brother, Richard Mosher, II.

Visitation was held Thursday, October 22nd, at the Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St. in Swanton (419.826.2631), where services celebrating her life were held following visitation. Interment will be held at a later date at East Swanton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nature’s Nursery, 7790 County Road 152, Whitehouse, OH 43571.