James “Jim” Lockwood (1942-2020)

James M. “Jim” Lockwood, age 78, of Wauseon, passed away on October 22, 2020 at Fairlawn Haven. He was born on August 14, 1942 to Lyman and Ruth (Steinbeck) in Toledo, Ohio. Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy where he traveled to many different counties and even crossed the equator four times.

He also met multiple famous people on his endeavors with the Navy. After his time in the military he worked for 28 years at Chrysler-Jeep, retiring as a lead electrician. In Jim’s spare time he enjoyed playing pool, admiring eagles and his country, he was very patriotic.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie (Loar) Lockwood; children, Rona Lee Lockwood and Tamara Sue Cully; step-children, Christopher (Sara) Bloomer, James (Laurie) Bloomer and Valerie (Alex) Cabezas; grandchildren, Dennise (Nick), Angelia, Willow, Jesse, Braden, Maxwell, Olivia, Josaphine, Pearl, Vaughn, Joshua, Tyra, Makita, Kayla, Ava and Aaden; great-grandchildren, Carmen, Jensen, Piper, Preshis, Patrycia, Mi’Kyng, Adele, Grace, Bentley, Scarlett, Emmett and Echo; brother and sister-in-law, Kevin Loar and Rita Loar; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear cousin, Dennis Miller.

Due to COVID restrictions, visitation will be limited to family. Masks will be required. Graveside services will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. in Zion Cemetery in Wauseon (CR 11). Pastor Ben Sheaffer officiating.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial Contributions may be made to the family.