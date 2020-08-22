Pamela Underwood (1949-2020)

Pamela Lynne Underwood, 70 years, of Montpelier, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 in her residence. Pamela was born December 3, 1949 in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of the late Dennis and Betty (Pearson) Ruhl.

She graduated from Bryan High School and obtained an associate degree in automotive. Pamela married Tim McMillion on July 12, 2019 in Sevierville, Tennessee and he survives. In her free time, she enjoyed doing customized body work on cars. She cherished her time spent with her husband and family.

Surviving is her husband, Tim McMillion of Montpelier, Ohio; three children, Tony (Kelly) Underwood of Seattle, Washington, Robert (Misty) Underwood of Rochester, New York and Christine McMillion of St. Marys, Georgia; 8 grandchildren, Cory, Sarah Ann, RJ, Josie Lynn, Marcy, Johnny, Kennedy and Camden; brother, Bruce Ruhl of Beaufort, South Carolina.

To honor Pamela’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

The family asks those remembering Pamela to make memorial contributions to a charity of the donor's choice.