Parkview Health Pulls Lettuce, Salad Mix From Menus Amid Regional Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

Parkview Health is taking proactive steps to protect patients, co-workers and visitors in response to the ongoing cyclosporiasis outbreak affecting parts of the Midwest. Effective immediately, the health system has removed all lettuce and salad mix products from patient menus, retail cafeterias and bistros across all facilities.

“At Parkview, the safety and well-being of our patients, co-workers and guests is our absolute highest priority,” said Donna Van Vlerah, senior vice president, support division, Parkview Health. “While there have been no cases linked to Parkview facilities or any compromised ingredients identified within our operations, we are making changes out of an abundance of caution.”

The decision follows a July 14 update from the Indiana Department of Health reporting 206 cases of cyclosporiasis since May 1. Although public health officials have not yet identified a common source and continue to investigate the outbreak, Parkview is taking proactive steps to further reduce potential risk.

“We’re seeing increased awareness of cyclosporiasis across Indiana and the Midwest,” said Dr. Amy Beth Kressel, medical director of Infection Prevention, Parkview Health. “Because the source of the outbreak has not yet been identified and case counts continue to rise, reducing potential exposure to products historically associated with outbreaks is a reasonable precaution while public health officials complete their investigation.”

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis may include watery diarrhea, dehydration, fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite and weight loss.

Anyone who develops symptoms consistent with cyclosporiasis should seek medical care. Cyclospora is not detected through routine stool testing and requires testing specific to the parasite. Individuals experiencing diarrhea should focus on staying hydrated with water, electrolyte-containing beverages or oral rehydration solutions. If cyclosporiasis is confirmed, it can be treated with antibiotics prescribed by a healthcare provider.

While many healthy individuals experience self-limited illness, symptoms can persist or recur without treatment. Those with weakened immune systems may face a greater risk of complications.

“Our culinary and clinical nutrition teams are actively modifying menus to ensure patients and guests continue to have access to safe, nutritious and high-quality meal options,” said Van Vlerah. “We are working closely with suppliers and monitoring guidance from public health authorities. We will restore these items to our menus as soon as we are confident it is safe to do so.”

Parkview recommends that community members follow safe food handling practices, including thoroughly washing produce, removing outer layers of leafy vegetables when possible, washing hands before and after handling fresh produce, and exercising extra caution when consuming fresh produce during the outbreak investigation.

Those seeking more information about symptoms, testing or treatment options are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider.

— Press Release

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