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(Worked At 50 Division In Bryan)

Arlene M. Towne, age 88, passed away peacefully at her home in St. Petersburg, Florida, on July 4, 2026, surrounded by her family.

She fought a lengthy battle with cancer and was under hospice care at her home. She was one of 18 children, 15 brothers and two sisters.

Arlene was born to the late Clive Riddle and Evelyn (Hedgelin) Riddle on April 25, 1938, in Hillsdale, Michigan.

Arlene loved the warm weather of Florida and loved when her family could visit her, or when she could travel north in the summer to visit family.

Arlene attended Camden school and worked many years at the 50 division in Bryan, Ohio, as a quality control inspector.

Arlene was married to Norman Roby, who passed away in 2020.

She is survived by her son Powell and (Teresa) Towne, and great nephew Matt Diefenbach; five grandchildren, Phillip (Nichole) Towne, (Drew) Anna Ogletree, Ryan (Abby) Towne, Landon (Kylee) Towne and Dustin (Erika) Towne; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-grandnieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Stanford E. Towne Jr., two sisters and 12 brothers.

Arlene had a private viewing at Memorial Park Funeral Home in St. Petersburg, Florida. Interment will take place on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

The family has requested any considered contributions be made to hospice care in St. Petersburg, Florida — thanks to the Purple Team, who done an excellent job, can’t thank them enough.