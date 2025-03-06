Parkview Huntington & Parkview Bryan Hospitals Named Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals By Chartis

PRESS RELEASE – Parkview Bryan Hospital and Parkview Huntington Hospital have been named among the 2025 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
Parkview Bryan Hospital has made Chartis’ Top 100 list six consecutive years dating back to 2020, while Parkview Huntington Hospital has appeared on the Top 100 five times since 2016.
“We are extremely proud to once again be recognized by Chartis among the top rural hospitals in the nation,” said Chad Tinkel, market president, Parkview Health Ohio.
“This recognition is a direct result of the dedication and compassion of our co-workers and is reflected in the care they provide. Our patients and their families have access to high-quality care right here, close to home, in northwest Ohio.”
“Community hospitals play a critical role in providing care where people need it, when they need it,” said Deb Potempa, market president, Parkview Health South.
“Whether our patients are using our emergency department, undergoing surgery or welcoming an addition to their families at our birthing center, we’re proud to be able to provide both excellent care and an excellent experience in their hometown.”
Chartis’ annual Top 100 award program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX®.
The INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance, scoring approximately 800 rural and community hospitals and around 1,300 critical access hospitals nationwide.
Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is utilized nationwide by rural hospitals, health systems with rural affiliates, hospital associations, and state offices of rural health to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.
Parkview Huntington is one of only three Indiana hospitals to make this year’s Top 100 list, and the only facility located in northern Indiana. Parkview Bryan was one of seven Ohio hospitals recognized by Chartis this year.
Both hospitals were also among five Parkview facilities recognized by Chartis with Performance Leadership Awards in fall 2024 for excellent quality and outcomes, along with Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Parkview Huntington Hospital was also recognized among Becker’s Healthcare’s Top Community Hospitals in both 2023 and 2024, while all six eligible Parkview hospitals received “A” safety grades from the Leapfrog Group in fall 2024.
“Parkview strives to provide the best care to patients in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, whether that’s at our biggest hospitals or our smaller community facilities,” said Dr. Greg Johnson, regional market president, Parkview Health.
“Our rural providers are often residents of the communities where they work and we’re proud of the job they do to bring safe, effective and compassionate care to their neighbors.”
The 2025 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals list can be found here.