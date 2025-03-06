Parkview Huntington & Parkview Bryan Hospitals Named Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals By Chartis

PRESS RELEASE – Parkview Bryan Hospital and Parkview Huntington Hospital have been named among the 2025 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Parkview Bryan Hospital has made Chartis’ Top 100 list six consecutive years dating back to 2020, while Parkview Huntington Hospital has appeared on the Top 100 five times since 2016.

“We are extremely proud to once again be recognized by Chartis among the top rural hospitals in the nation,” said Chad Tinkel, market president, Parkview Health Ohio.

“This recognition is a direct result of the dedication and compassion of our co-workers and is reflected in the care they provide. Our patients and their families have access to high-quality care right here, close to home, in northwest Ohio.”