Jorge L. Cabanillas (2006 – 2026)

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(Worked As Feed Mixer For Schmucker Farms)

Jorge Louis Cabanillas, age 19, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Jorge worked as a farm hand and feed mixer for Schmucker Farms. His favorite pastime was fishing, and he would go whenever he could.

Jorge Louis Cabanillas was born December 29, 2006, in Merced, California, the son of Jorge L. Cabanillas-Salazar and Rosa A. Francisco.

He is survived by his mother and brother, Julio Escobar-Francisco, both of Fremont, Indiana, and his father and sisters, Mariana Cabanillas and Micaela Escobar-Francisco, all of Florida.

Visitation for Jorge will be held Thursday, July 30, 2026, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Krill Funeral Service, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon, Ohio. Funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, July 31, 2026, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 625 Washington St., Blakeslee, Ohio, with Rev. Sahaya A. Clement officiating.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.