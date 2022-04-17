Pastor Niel Petersen Seeking Ohio Governor Seat

Facebook

Pastor Niel J. Petersen, seeks the Ohio Governor seat as the Independent Candidate to unseat Dewine. Petersen announced his candidacy on August 15th from his pulpit at Harvest Revival Center in Brookville, Ohio.

This Army veteran has a long history of servant-leadership and is looking to uphold Constitutional rights and liberties from a Biblical worldview.

“America and our constitution which I swore to defend from enemies both foreign and domestic, is under siege. Ohio desperately needs new leadership that is centered on truth and righteousness.”

“We need leaders that will stand up against unlawful mandates and oppose immorality and anti-American rhetoric. Over the last few years our State has faced unprecedented and unconstitutional medical mandates, job losses, soaring inflation, record level drug overdoses, and an extreme liberal, educational agenda. Our Governor has failed to stand up for Ohioans.”

Petersen is still collecting 5,000 signatures to get on the November general election ballot, and is uniquely positioned to capture all anti-Dewine voters after the May 3rd primaries.

He and his LT Governor Candidate Retired Chief Master Sergeant Mike Stewart have a winning strategy to restore Ohio, and they adamantly stand behind the Ohio Motto which states “With God all things are possible.”

For more information visit nielpetersen.com

PRESS RELEASE