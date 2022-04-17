German Lutheran Heritage Next Meeting Scheduled For April 24th

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 17, 2022

The spring meeting of the German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio is planned for April 24, 2022 at 2 pm. Our speaker will be local historian, Jay Branson.

His topic will be ”Little School Houses, History and Background”. Mr. Branson is the current Mayor of Deshler and the owner of the Liberty Press and Deshler Flag.

As owner of the newspapers allows Mr. Branson to write weekly articles frequently about history. Please join us at the Lutheran Social Services building, which is 5 miles south of Archbold Ohio on St Rte. 66.

Members and visitors are always welcome. The meeting is open and free to the public. German coffee cake and drinks will be provided.

Visit us on our Facebook page: German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 4,360+ readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news website posts!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "German Lutheran Heritage Next Meeting Scheduled For April 24th"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*