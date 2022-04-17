German Lutheran Heritage Next Meeting Scheduled For April 24th

Facebook

The spring meeting of the German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio is planned for April 24, 2022 at 2 pm. Our speaker will be local historian, Jay Branson.

His topic will be ”Little School Houses, History and Background”. Mr. Branson is the current Mayor of Deshler and the owner of the Liberty Press and Deshler Flag.

As owner of the newspapers allows Mr. Branson to write weekly articles frequently about history. Please join us at the Lutheran Social Services building, which is 5 miles south of Archbold Ohio on St Rte. 66.

Members and visitors are always welcome. The meeting is open and free to the public. German coffee cake and drinks will be provided.

Visit us on our Facebook page: German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio.