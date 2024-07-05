Patricia Andrews (1927 – 2024)

(Member Of Wauseon’s North Clinton Church)

Patricia J. Andrews, age 97 years, of Wauseon, passed away July 3, 2024 at Fulton County Health Center. She was born March 28, 1927 at Morenci, Michigan the daughter of Herman and Vera (Bachman) Chittenden.

A 1945 graduate of Morenci High School, she was a homemaker when her children were growing up and then went on to work for the Barn Restaurant as a cook for 25 years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and traveling. She was a member North Clinton Church in Wauseon.

She is survived by five children, Alvin J. (Linda) Rupp of Fort Wayne, Gary L. (Lorene) Link of Morgantown, IN, Nancy E. (Randy) Becker of Hamilton, OH, Dave A. (Michelle) Link of Bellefontaine, OH and Julie K. (Dave) Gugel of Wauseon; 28 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Linda Rupp of Wauseon; and one brother Don Chittenden.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Ralph Link, Glenn Rupp and Charles Andrews; three children, Ronald D. Rupp, Edward D. Rupp and Joyce L. Nafziger; grandson, Shaun Gugel; son-in-law, George Nafziger; and 2 siblings. Suzie Seiler and Jim Chittenden.

Services will be held on Monday July 8 at 11 AM at North Clinton Church with Pastor Neil Wyse officiating. Interment will be private in the Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette. Friends may call at the church from 1-4 PM on Sunday July 7.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to North Clinton Church Wauseon or Elara Caring 3425 Executive Parkway Unit 206 Toledo Ohio 43606.