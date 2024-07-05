Russell “Gus” Stambaugh, Jr. (1955 – 2024)

(Resident Of Bryan)

Russell F. “Gus” Stambaugh, Jr., age 68, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2024 at his home following a brief illness.

Russell was a United States Marine Corps veteran, having served from 1975-1979. After his military service, he worked as a short order cook in the area including at the Bryan Eagles and Jackie Blue’s. He enjoyed music and playing his guitar.

Russell was born December 9, 1955 in Bryan, the son of Russell F. and Sharon (Hoffman) Stambaugh, Sr. He was a 1974 graduate of Fairview High School.

Russell is survived by his brother, Phil Stambaugh and sister, Kristine Stambaugh, both of Bryan and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private graveside services with military honors will be held at Fountain Grove Cemetery.

