Patricia Bechtel (1933 – 2024)

Patricia L. Bechtel, age 91, of Delta, peacefully passed away under hospice care at her home with her family by her side on Friday, July 26, 2024.

The Heavenly Angels, that have always been such an important part of her life, have carried her to be with our loving Father in Heaven. “I sing because I’m happy. I sing because I’m free. His eyes are on the sparrow, and I know he watches over me.”

She was born in Perrysburg, Ohio on June 1, 1933, to Joseph Seebauer and Cecilia (Haas) Seebauer. Patricia attended school at St. Roses Catholic Church and graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1951 and later from the Toledo School of Nursing as an LPN.

She served at Detwiler Hospital in Wauseon and Cameron Hospital in Bryan, Ohio before retiring. On May 14, 1955, she married Ned L. Bechtel, whom she had as her patient at Detwiler Hospital. Patricia also was a salesperson with AVON for many years.

Her love of animals led her to raise and breed songbirds and fitches at her home. Patricia can be described as a voracious and talented knitter, accomplished piano player and collector of angels.

She also enjoyed planting flowers at her home as well as her children’s homes. Patricia and her husband Ned created many memories including bathing horses in their back yard, traveling to various horse shows and enjoying each other as dance partners.

She and her husband also visited Alaska and many countries, including Germany, Spain and Thailand. Most of all she loved caring for her family and raising 4 successful children who blessed her with 7 terrific grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Patricia was a proud member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon; where she was a member of the Rosary Prayer Group for over 20 years, along with other church organizations.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 69 years, Ned L. Bechtel; children, Scott (Diane) Bechtel of Delta, Julie C. Bechtel of Delta, Lauralee Kapela of Toledo and Kent A. Bechtel of Liberty Center; sister, Carol Vandemark of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Devon Rivers, D. Myles (Stephanie) Bechtel, Kristopher Bechtel, Jay (Tiffany) Bechtel, Kara (Jacob) Miller, Leah (Cody) Meinert and Jenna Kapela; great grandchildren, Connor, Mason, Emery, Brayden and Cassian.

Patricia was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Seebauer; mother, Cecilia Batterson and sister, Shirley Arnette. Friends will be received from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta and 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Friday, August 2, 2024 at the funeral home with a funeral service for Patricia beginning at 11:00 AM on Friday. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy may make memorial contributions to St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in her memory.

“A limb has fallen from the family tree that says grieve not for me, remember the best of times, the laughter, the songs, the good life I lived while I was strong.”

