Ohio Magazine Recognizes Bryan As Best Hometown

Bryan has been selected as one of Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns for 2024–2025. The magazine’s editors chose Bryan in part for its historic downtown, thriving sense of community, and reinvestment that continues to bring new and interesting businesses and attractions to the city.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition as Bryan continues to add to the quality of life in every corner of the city,” said Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade. “Our community is engaged in moving forward and working together to make Bryan the best place to live, work and play.”

Bryan, Hilliard, McConnelsville, Millersburg, and Urbana will be recognized as great places to live, work and visit in Ohio Magazine’s annual Best Hometowns issue, to be published Nov. 1, and also in the magazine’s July/August 2025 issue.

“This is an exciting and well-deserved honor for Bryan,” said Diana Moore Eschhofen, a Bryan Area Foundation member who collected information and submitted the nomination in the spring.

“Our community has so much to offer, and there is a lot happening to make it even better. Ohio Magazine’s recognition is a great reward, and we hope it draws people to consider Bryan as a great place to live.”

To determine this year’s honorees, Ohio Magazine solicited nominations in the spring and conducted visits across the state over the summer.

The editors evaluated finalists in six categories — Community Spirit, Education, Entertainment, Health and Safety, Business Environment, and Culture and Heritage — to help make their selections.

Ohio Magazine Editor Jim Vickers and Associate Editor Erin Finan visited Bryan on July 12 and 13. They visited local restaurants, toured the courthouse, observed some of the new construction happening on the square, visited the schools and the library, and met with local business and community leaders.

“We enjoyed our visit to the town and are excited to share your story with our readers and online visitors,” Vickers stated.

In addition to the magazine publications, the story will be available online at ohiomagazine.com, giving readers a look at what makes each community special.