Patricia Carbone (1940 – 2024)

Patricia J. Carbone, 83 of Port Charolotte, Florida and formerly of Pioneer passed away on April 11, 2024 surrounded by her children at the Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte. She was born on August 13, 1940 in Ovid, Michigan to John and Helen (Enos) Murray.

Patricia at one time worked at Kustom Fit in Pioneer, Beam Stream in Montpelier, ARO in Bryan and as a cook at Hillside Country Living in Bryan.

She was most proud when she became certified as a Dietary Manager while working for Port Charolotte Rehabilitation Center.

Patricia loved her family dearly and in her free time enjoyed singing Karaoke, fishing and being with friends. She was a member of the Pioneer VFW and Legion, as well as the Montpelier Moose and Eagles.

Patricia is survived by two children Kay (Duane) Votaw and Jerry (Connie) Burt both of Pioneer; grandchildren, Ryan (Kati) Burt, Justin (Lynsi List) Votaw, Michelle Votaw, Kylie (Scott) Towers, Joel

(Amanda) Burt, Scott Votaw, Beth (Steve Slattman) Votaw; 12 great grandchildren; significant other Steve Chandler; twin brother Mike (Alice) Murray and brother Jim (Patricia Welsh) Murray; sisters Kathy (Bernie) Collins, and Karen (Rod) Pettit and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Matt Koller, sisters Shirley and Maureen and husband Frank Carbone.

Per Patricia’s wishes, there will be no services. Those wishing to offer condolences to the family can be done at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com