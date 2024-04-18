Gale Burk (1951 – 2024)

(Served In Army National Guard)

Veteran

Gale Eugene Burk, age 73, of Defiance, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 14, 2024 at Brookview Healthcare in Defiance. Prior to his retirement Gale had been a truck driver.

Gale was born in Defiance on February 26, 1951, the son of Donald and Dorothy (Wittenburg) Burk. He had served in the Army National Guard.

Surviving are his children, Daniel (Crystal) Burk of Hicksville and Julie (Jason) Yeager of Temperance, Michigan, and grandchildren, Morgan, Preston and Ava. He is also survived by two brothers, Richard (Carol) Burk of Defiance and Ronald (Julie) Burk of Defiance. Gale was preceded in death by both of his parents.

All services will be private. Interment will be in the Evansport Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.