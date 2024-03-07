Patricia Watson (1950 – 2024)

(Member Of Bryan Eagles #2233)

Patricia E. Watson, age 73, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at Laurels of Defiance, Defiance, Ohio.

Following her retirement from Allied Moulded, Patricia worked as a retail clerk at CVS. She was a member of the Bryan Eagles #2233 and the Bryan Loyal Order of Moose.

Patricia was born on March 6, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Thomas E. And Pearl I. (Diddia) Kman.

Pat is survived by her son, Robert Camper of Melburn, Ohio; daughter, Tammy (Dennis Wyse) Wernsing of Montpelier, Ohio; 4 grandchildren, Levi (Ryan Smith) Wernsing, Trey Wernsing, Jessica Camper and Jacklyn (Jacob) Schmidt; 5 great grandchildren and a brother, Thomas Kman, of Chicago, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon McDonald; brother Robert Kman; and her companion Howard Baker.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, on Monday, March 11, 2024, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com