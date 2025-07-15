Patrol Investigating Wood County Serious Injury Crash Involving 14-Year-Old

PRESS RELEASE – The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 14-year-old that was struck by a vehicle in Center Township, Wood County. The crash occurred on State Route 25 at Union Hill Road at 4:16 p.m. on July 14, 2025.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling north on State Route 25 when a 14-year-old ran from a driveway into the roadway into its path. The 14-year-old was struck by the 2016 Nissan Rogue near the center line of the two northbound lanes.

The 2016 Nissan Rogue was operated by Ian Reynolds, 19 years of age, of Toledo. Mr. Reynolds was not injured in the crash.

The pedestrian was identified as Sophia Dibling, 14 years of age, of Bowling Green. She was transported by Life Flight to St. Vincent Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Midcounty 120, Center Township Fire and Life Flight. This crash remains under investigation.