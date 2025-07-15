Melinda “Mindi” Boyd (1986 -2025)

Melinda “Mindi” S. Boyd, age 39, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Delta on Sunday evening, July 13, 2025.

Born on April 30, 1986, in Wauseon, Ohio, Mindi was the beloved daughter of Joseph Boyd and Karen (Crabtree) Boyd who survive.

She graduated from Evergreen High School and went on to serve as a dedicated bank teller at KeyBank in Swanton for the past five years, where her radiant smile and warm spirit left a lasting impression on colleagues and customers alike.

On February 6, 2020, she married the love of her life, Daniel R. Corley, and together they built a home filled with laughter, creativity, and love.

Mindi was a devoted mother to her children, Dylan Krasula, Zoey Krasula, and Brody Heller, who were the light of her life. Mindi had an infectious zest for life and a heart full of creativity. She loved playing pool, dancing, singing karaoke, shopping for treasures, and painting or refurbishing pieces with her own artistic touch.

Flowers, color, and beauty spoke to her soul, and her home was a reflection of her unique style and eye for detail. Her bubbly personality, bright blue eyes, and ever-present smile brought light and joy to all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Mindi is survived by her loving husband, Daniel; her cherished children, Dylan, Zoey, and Brody; her brother, Billy Boyd; and her sister, Bobbi Sue Bailey. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, as well as several cousins who surely welcomed her with open arms.

Mindi’s unexpected passing leaves a profound void in the hearts of her family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her memory will live on in the laughter she inspired, the beauty she created, and the love she gave so freely.

Friends and family will be received from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 17, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A funeral service celebrating Mindi’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 18, 2025 also at the funeral home.