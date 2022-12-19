Pauline Worthington (1925-2022)

Pauline Elizabeth Worthington, age 97, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center- Bryan following a brief illness.

Polly enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to bake and cook, knit, crochet and sew.

Pauline was born on September 18, 1925 in Ney, Ohio, the daughter of Edward and Eva (Smith) Karlstadt.

She married Walter “Walt” Worthington on July 1, 1950 in Ney and he preceded her in death on November 7, 2022, having celebrated 72 years of marriage.

Polly is survived by her daughter, Diane (Kenneth) Strouse, of Mocksville, North Carolina; son, Michael (Kelli) Worthington, of Montpelier; granddaughters, Kendra (Joshua) Miller, Brooklyne Worthington and Hailey Worthington; step grandsons, Randy and Sean Strouse; seven great grandchildren, Kaiden, Gemma, Harlow, Knox, Aria, Atlas and Cohen and sister, Jeanette Decker, of Montpelier.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; twelve siblings and a half brother.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022 from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Ruth Carter-Crist officiating. Burial at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton will follow.

Those wishing to leave a memorial contribution are encouraged to give to the Bryan VFW Ladies Auxilliary, 200 East Perry Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.