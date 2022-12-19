FULTON COUNTY RELAY FOR LIFE: Shannon McVey-Zimmerman Remembered At 2022 Winter Gala

BEAUTY COMES FROM THE HEART … Mother and daughter team and Relay Event Leadership Team Chairs Risa Trumbull and Brynn Trumbull show off the dresses they acquired from the Beauty Comes From the Heart organization. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

The Delta American Legion Post 373 halls were decked in holiday splendor for the Winter Gala 2022 fundraiser hosted by Relay for Life of Fulton County on Saturday, December 17.

The organization’s first-ever Gala was sold out at 200 tickets in the first week of December.