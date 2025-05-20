Peter Gentit (1947 – 2025)

(1965 Graduate Of Stryker High School)

It is with heartache, joy, and relief that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother, and uncle, Peter George Gentit. On May 19, 2025, Peter left this earthly life to join his Heavenly Father, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family.

Born on January 15, 1947, to Mary Jane (Walz) and Clarence Gentit, Peter grew up on a small farm in Stryker, Ohio, with his siblings Dennis (the late Candy Gentit), Dean (Paula) Gentit, Peggy (Bill) Studenka, and David (Cynthia) Gentit. He often fondly reminisced about his childhood on the farm, a place that shaped his character and deep love for family, faith, and hard work.

Peter graduated from Stryker High School in 1965 and was soon drafted into military service during the Vietnam War, serving honorably in Germany. Upon returning home, he married his high school sweetheart, Penny Planson, in 1969, and together they built a life grounded in love, faith, and perseverance.

He devoted himself to his work and took immense pride in everything he did. Peter began his career at Schulmans in Stryker at the age of 15.

After his military service, he worked at Challenge Cook Bros/Industries for 34 years until it closed in 1999, and then at Sauder Manufacturing, where he continued working—full-time and later part-time—until 2020.

Peter and Penny raised three daughters: Dawn (Ray) Meiers, Beth Morr (former son-in-law, Tim Morr), and Lisa Gentit. He was a proud and loving grandfather to Jacob and Will Meiers and Kennedy Morr. Peter loved being an uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Though he lived humbly, Peter embodied the quiet strength of a true hero—not in grand gestures, but in the steady, noble way he lived his life. His incredible work ethic, resilience, and selflessness left a lasting mark on everyone who knew him.

Remarkably, Peter never saw a doctor from his military discharge until he had gallbladder surgery decades later, and in 2020, he bravely faced a battle with colon cancer that later spread to his liver.

Peter had a passion for precision, whether mowing his lawn just right, building model planes and cars, or doing a job the “right” way. He enjoyed flying his meticulously crafted planes, or detailing his model cars.

Peter loved to give his grandchildren rides on his scooter to the river, where they would skip stones as far as they could.

His love for wildlife was evident as he fed birds, squirrels, fish and deer and enjoyed watching what animals would come out at night by his porch through his camera.

He loved getting close to the alligators with Lisa down in Georgia or watching dolphins with her. Peter truly enjoyed walking dogs with his niece, Kathy. It was a highlight that brought exercise and pure joy, especially with Stella.

He enjoyed antique shopping with Penny, adventuring out on the US-127 garage sales all the way through the various states and helping run Jack’s Tuesday Store in Stryker.

A spirited and competitive soul, Peter especially loved playing games with his family— especially Euchre, even if he got his partner in the hole. He never was afraid to shoot without both bowers.

With a sense of humor and orneriness inherited from his mother, Peter filled our lives with laughter, lessons, and love. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and leaves a legacy of integrity, strength, and unwavering faith.

We find peace in knowing that Peter is now home with the Lord, finally hearing the trumpets sounding and seeing His face. There goes our hero.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at the French Cemetery in Stryker (Co. Rd. 19.50 north of Co. Rd F) at 11am, with Rev. Israel Aguilar officiating.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Gentit family.