Williams County Officials Learn More About Mental Resilience

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS … Speaker Lt. Col. Dave Grossman poses with Williams County Sheriff Tom Kochert, who organized the event. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Williams County Fairgrounds Veterans’ Building saw the renowned Lt. Col. Dave Grossman’s “On Truth” presentation on April 13, 2023.

As one of the nation’s leading trainers, Grossman has impacted generations of law enforcement and other officials with his teachings.