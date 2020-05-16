Archbold’s Matthew Gladieux, Hilltop’s Jay Garrett Sign Letters Of Intent

TRACK & FIELD … Archbold Bluestreak Matthew Gladieux recently signed to continue his academic and track and field career at Eastern Illinois University. Shown with Matt at his signing are sitting Aaron Gladieux and Archbold Head Track Coach Dina Gladieux. Standing: Archbold Throwing Coaches Pat Leupp and Jake Kraegel.

BASEBALL … Hilltop baseball player Jay Garrett has signed to further his education and play baseball at Trine University. Joining Jay has he made it official were parents Homer and Abby Hendricks and Hilltop Head Baseball Coach Tony Gerig.