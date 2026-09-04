Pettisville FFA Holds Second Annual New Member Bash

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
WELCOMING NEW MEMBERS … On Monday, Aug. 24, Pettisville FFA held its second annual New Member Bash, which is open to any first-year FFA members or interested junior high students. FFA upperclassmen led table groups in card games, bracelet making and Perler bead crafts. They also talked about FFA and what it has to offer, and the activities new members can participate in, from the chapter all the way to the national level. Overall, it was a success with many new and exciting faces ready to be a part of FFA or start their journey in the Blue and Gold. Seventh-grade FFA member Haley Wiemken said of her experience, “I had fun, met other FFA members and learned about FFA opportunities.” Pictured above, Vice President Bailey Booth (right) makes bracelets with students, from left, Addi Wells, Landri Rufenacht, Zoey Vernon and Kimberly Booth.