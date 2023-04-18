Pettisville FFA Members Attend March CDE Events

VET SCIENCE CDE … Seven Pettisville students competed at the Vet Science event on March 1. Four County CC hosted the contest. The top four scores count as a team score. Left to right are Natalia Alencastro, Quinn Stickley, Caitie Girdham, Reagan Steele, Morgan Blosser, Sophie Sterken and Luke Van Den Berghe. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

In early March seven Pettisville teams competed in Career Development Events (CDEs). The Ag Mechanic Skills Team of Ben Boger, Jayden Bleikamp, and Justin Sierra placed fourth in the district.

Ben Boger placed second individually.

The Ag Mech CDE is a practical method of testing students’ abilities to properly conduct mechanical skills.

The Outdoor Power Team of Ben Boger, Tyler Layton, and Gavin Dahlke placed fifth in the district. Ben placed second individually.

The Outdoor Power CDE is a practical method of testing students’ skills to properly disassemble, repair and perform preventative maintenance on a small gas engine.

The Vet Science Team of Sophie Sterken, Morgan Blosser, Natalia Alencastro, and Quinn Stickley placed fifth in the district. Sophie Sterken placed fourth individually.

The Veterinary Science CDE consisted of a written test plus equipment, species, parasite and materials identification.

They did a practicum of handling small and large animals, clinical procedures and restraining animals.

Olivia Beck, Mina Wesche, and Samantha Minchella competed as individuals in the Floriculture Contest.

The Floriculture CDE includes plant Identification, other related identification, a written test, placing classes of flowers, and practicums like creating a boutonniere, a bud vase, etc.

Eleven Pettisville students competed in the district Agronomy contest and placed third. The top four scorers were Ella Richer, Sophie Sterken, Lily Wiemken, and Luke Van Den Berghe.

Ella placed third in the district individually. The Agronomy CDE is designed to assess a student’s knowledge of field and forage crops.

The General Livestock Team consisting of Ava Genter, Kelsey Bennett, Olivia Miller, Noelle Fox, placed 10th in the district.

The General Livestock CDE is designed to teach students about quality production animals. They evaluated seven classes of sheep, swine, goats and beef cattle for prospect market animals or breeding replacement animals.

The Wildlife Team consisting of Creighton Aeschliman, Cayden Jacoby, Leah Beck, and Caden Bishop, placed sixth in the district.

In the Wildlife CDE, students identified game birds, plants, sport fish, equipment and mammal specimens. They also took a written test.

Teams and individuals that placed in the top four were recognized at the FFA banquet and will be recognized and the District 1 banquet in May.

None of the teams were available to compete at the state CDE level.