Lawrence Blush (1931-2023)

Lawrence Dayne Blush, age 91 years, of Archbold, passed away Monday morning, April 17, 2023, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance.

He was born October 8, 1931, at Ohio City to William and Ruth (Stewart) Blush, and married Ruth Ann Terrell on November 27, 1957 and she preceded him in death on October 30, 2022.

After he graduated high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and then went to Defiance College, earning a B.S. in Business and Education, then Ohio State for his Master’s degree.

He taught at Fayette High School, Fairview High School, Defiance College and then West Liberty State College. He was a member of West Franklin United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his twin sister, Florence Jayne Selby; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth Ann; and five siblings.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 20th, from 9-11 AM with the service at 11 AM at Short Funeral Home in Archbold.

