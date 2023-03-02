Pettisville School Foundation Adds Leadership Award; Renames Scholarship To Honor Iconic Teacher

The Pettisville School Foundation (PSF) has announced that a Leadership Award has been created and an existing scholarship has been renamed in memory of the first PHS teacher.

The “Kruse Leadership Award,” will recognize student leadership and service. The recipient each year will be a senior who has demonstrated leadership across a range of academic, athletic, church and/or community activities, and is poised to embark on a lifetime of selfless service to the community and world around them.

Lieutenant General Jeff Kruse

The award was created by Lieutenant General Jeff Kruse and his wife, Dr. Susie Kruse, as their tribute and thank you to Pettisville Schools and the Pettisville community.

It is a mark of faith and investment in today’s youth that they too are committed to serving and advancing a greater purpose beyond themselves.

The award for 2023 is $1,500. It will be in the form of a scholarship or a cash stipend to the recipient.

A scholarship created to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the PSF has been renamed to honor the first Pettisville High School teacher, Miss Ruth K. Wyse, and her long career at PHS.

The Ruth K. Wyse Memorial Scholarship will be first awarded in the spring of 2023.

Ruth K. Wyse was born January 25, 1903 in Pettisville and passed away June 4, 2005 at the age of 102.

Ruth K. Wyse

She was a Pettisville icon, as she taught Latin, French, English, and journalism for 43 years, retiring in 1972.

She continued serving her school as in 1986, she became one of nine founding trustees of the Pettisville School Foundation, serving until 1992.

These two scholarships are part of ten offered annually to PHS graduating seniors by the Pettisville School Foundation.