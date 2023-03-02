Ruby Spangler (1944-2023)

Ruby Spangler, age 78, Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 just a few days after her husband, Dan.

Ruby was born in Winterport, Maine to the late Ruby Ella (Estey) Marden and Leroy D. Marden.

She is also preceded in death by her husband, N. Daniel Spangler and siblings, Joan Landry Walker, Katherine Marden Osadebe, and Myles Landry.

She was a teacher and graduate of Bowling Green State University. Ruby was a member of Castleview Church and loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, with all her heart.

She also loved her grandchildren with all her heart and cherished spending time with them. Her favorite thing to do with children was to read to them, be it her grandchildren, students, or children at church.

She and Dan loved their driving adventures together, playing games with dear friends, John and Sue, and conversations with lifelong friends.

While Dan might be looking for a trains on their drives, Ruby would look for birds, her favorite being blue birds.

Ruby was survived by her children, Karen Spangler-Berfield (Corey), David Spangler (Amber), and Michael Spangler; grandchildren, Allyssabeth, Carmen, Luke, and Trystan; and sister, Dorothy Landry Elliott (Mike).

Visitation for Ruby and Dan will be held Friday, March 3, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Saturday, March 4 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Castleview Church, 8601 Hague Rd, Indianapolis, Indiana 46256. Their Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM, at the church with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery in Fishers, Indiana.

Contributions in Ruby’s memory may be made to Ascending Angels, Inc., ascendingangelsinc.org.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com for the Spangler family.