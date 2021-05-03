Phenix Mojica (2001-2021)

Phenix A. Mojica, 20, of Edgerton, Ohio passed away at his home on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Phenix was born February 26, 2001 in Hicksville, Ohio the son of Anthony and Angela (Chaffins) Mojica. He was a 2019 graduate of Edgerton High School. He worked for Mobile Home Estates.

In his free time, Phenix enjoyed playing video games and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving is his mother, Angie Mojica of Ney, Ohio; father, Tony Mojica of Edgerton, Ohio; sister, Pyper Mojica; two brothers, Oliver Bankston and Sawyer Chaffins; maternal grandfather, Tom Haase of Hicksville, Ohio; paternal grandparents, Richard and Maria Mojica, Sr.; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Phenix was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Donna Haase.

There will be no visitation or services held at this time. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

The family asks those remembering Phenix to make memorial contributions to the Four County Suicide Prevention Coalition, T761 State Route 66, Archbold, Ohio 43502.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

