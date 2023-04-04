Nathan Gardner Retires After 19 Years With Bryan Municipal Utilities

RETIREMENT PLANS … Nathan Gardner and his wife Janice plan to travel and spend time camping with the retirement of Gardner from BMU. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Anna Wozniak

On March 16, 1960, Mr. And Mrs. Dale and Karen (Martin) Gardner welcomed the birth of their son, Nathan Gardner.

With all of the family working for the railroad, they thought surely that the hard working, devoted young man would join them when he graduated from Bellevue High School in 1979.