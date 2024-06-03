Phyllis Mercer (1931 – 2024)

(Resident Of Wauseon)

Phyllis Jeanne Mercer, age 92, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away on June 2, 2024 at Fulton Manor with family at her bedside following a brief illness.

Born in Michigan, the daughter of Loren and Madeline (Kelly) Mercer, she graduated from Morenci High School and later married Clarence “Doc” Mercer.

“Jeanne” worked multiple jobs including working at Detwiller Hospital (Fulton County Health Center) starting out in reception and completing her years of service in the business office.

She later worked at multiple banks including People Bank, Ohio Citizens and Farmers and Merchants State Bank. Nearing retirement years, she was employed at the Mark Matthews Glass Shop at Sauder Village.

Phyllis and Doc attended Beulah Winameg Church cultivating many friendships throughout the years. Phyllis and Doc enjoyed traveling to Florida to visit family including her brother Glenn, and Doc’s step-brother John Mercer, and camping throughout the south. Her greatest adventure was traveling to Iceland to meet her first grandchild, Kira.

Jeanne and Doc had four children, Kathleen (Tom) Reed of Toledo, Ohio, Jimmy Lee Mercer (deceased infant), Donald (Mary) Mercer, Coldwater, Michigan and David (Cherie) Mercer of rural Delta, Ohio. Jeanne has four surviving grandchildren and eight great grandchildren in addition to sister, Jo Ann (Richard) Burger of Knox, Indiana and a brother Glen (Jackie) Mercer of Tampa, Florida and many nieces and nephews.

Phyllis Jeanne is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence “Doc” Mercer, son Jimmy Lee Mercer, grandsons Jarrod Creque and Eric Shaneyfelt.

Services for Phyllis Jeanne Mercer will be private per her request. Donations in Jeanne’s memory can be made to Beulah Winameg Church, 11637 County Road 10-2 Delta, Ohio 43515.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family wishes to thank the FCHC ER Dept staff and Fulton Manor staff for the exceptional care they provided during her short illness. The obituary for Phyllis was lovingly prepared by her family.