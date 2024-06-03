Phyllis Corbin (1939 – 2024)

(Member Of St. Martin Lutheran Church)

Phyllis Anne Corbin, age 84, of Archbold, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2024 at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Phyllis was born on November 22, 1939, in Cincinnati, to the late Ray and Melba (Munrath) Lehman. On October 19, 1968, she married Larry Corbin, and he survives.

Phyllis was an active member of St. Martin Lutheran Church in Archbold, where she most recently served on the Mutual Ministry team.

Prior to retirement, Phyllis worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for Lugbill Supply Company for many years.

She was a warm and loving person who had a kind word for everyone. She enjoyed reading, Cincinnati sports teams and summer nights on the porch with friends. Above all, Phyllis loved God and her family.

Surviving Phyllis is her husband, Larry; son, Jeff Corbin of Columbus; son, Steve (Rachel) Corbin of McKinney, TX; and son, Scott (Ellie) Corbin of Fort Worth, TX. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Norah and Anya; and twin sister, Sue (Mike) Lalosh, along with many nieces and nephews who adored her. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ray Lehman, Jr.

Visitation for Phyllis will take place on Friday, June 7, 2024, at St. Martin Lutheran Church at 10am. A funeral service will take place on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the church at 11am, with Deacon Steve Basselman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the St. Martin Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Corbin family.