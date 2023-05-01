Pike-Delta-York Local School District Awarded School Safety Grant Money

The Finance Office of the Pike-Delta-York Local School District is excited to announce that it was notified on April 27, 2023, that the district is a recipient of grant dollars through the School Safety Grants program.

The School Safety Grant Program authorizes the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) to reimburse eligible schools up to $100,000 per school for costs incurred related to school safety improvements.

These grant funds are allocated specifically for improvements to the overall physical security and safety of buildings and guided by certain criteria.

Recipients were determined through an application process which included a district vulnerability assessment of need and thorough descriptions of how grant dollars will be spent to address the needs highlighted through the assessment.

This grant was made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act, with a total impact of $215 million to 2,789 schools across the State of Ohio.

This round, awards both Delta Elementary School and Pike-Delta-York Middle School $100,000, for a total of $200,000 for the district.

This award comes on the heels of a $50,000 grant to Pike-Delta- York High School in round two of the program, for a total of $250,000 towards improvements across the district.

Plans for these monies include updates to the camera systems in each of the three school buildings and additional safety and security measures.