Sandra Miller (1954-2023)

Sandra S. Miller, age 69, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023, in her home after an extended illness.

Following graduation from high school she attended Eastern Kentucky University and was later employed by The Ohio Art Company, retiring with thirty-five years of service.

Sandra enjoyed flower gardening and watching the hummingbirds on her porch.

Sandra S. Miller was born on March 24, 1954, in Ary, Kentucky, the daughter of Charles Reed and Hazel (Bryant) Miller.

Survivors include two daughters, Lori (Jed) Lewis, of Beattyville, Kentucky, and Alison (Brandon) Hess, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; six grandchildren, Eli and Isac Lewis, Leahya and Dylan Wells, and Sophie and Cason Hess; her longtime companion, David Hoffman, of Ney, Ohio; and her siblings, Patricia (Fred) Landrum, Robert Miller, Deborah Riddle, and Billy Miller, all in Kentucky, and Janice (Randy) DeWitt, of Montpelier.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, B.J., Thomas and Kenneth Miller.

A celebration of Sandra’s life will be held at a later date. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.

