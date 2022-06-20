Joanne Horner (1934-2022)

Facebook

Joanne R. Davis Horner , age 88, of Delta, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at Swanton Valley Rehabilitation and Health Center.

She was born in Richfield Township January 18, 1934, the youngest of nine children born to Arch & Helen (Fisher) Hobling. She graduated from Burnham in 1951.

Joanne was a life-time member of VFW 7424 Auxiliary and a member of Fulton County Democratic Women’s Club, holding offices in both organizations.

She was a former member of the Red Hat Society of Wauseon and a former Director for the Fulton County American Cancer Society.

Joanne had also worked at the former Bernicke’s grocery store and Detwiler Manor. She had attended Trinity Lutheran church in Delta.

Joanne married Richard Crouch in 1951 and they were blessed with 3 children, Richard, Jeff and Jennifer (Jim) Mervolion all of Florida.

Joanne married Morris Davis in 1966 and were blessed with 2 sons; Andrew (Bonnie) Davis of Wauseon and Joseph (Annette) Davis of Delta.

After Morris’ death in 1997 she then married Richard Horner of Delta in 2006 and was step mother to his 12 children.

Joanne is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Richard Crouch and Morris Davis; sisters Gertrude, Marjorie, Shirley & Marian; brothers Robert, Calvin, Melvin and infant brother Sampson; sons Richard and Jeff Crouch and son-in-law Jim Mervolion; step-sons Richard and Ronald Horner; grandchildren Amber Davis and Jeffery Davis.

Joanne is survived by husband Richard Horner, daughter Jennifer Mervolion, sons Andrew (Bonnie) and Joseph (Annette) Davis; grandchildren Zachary, Krystine & Nicholas Davis; Jessica Davis and Jenni Thomas; Krista, Jessica and Julianna (Crouch); great grandchildren Drew Crouch, Brantley Davis and Ivy York. Step-children Vicky Heilman, Cathy (Gary) Rochte, Linda (Butch) Spain, Robert (Pam) Horner, Sue Morawski, Cindy (Dan) Dudley, Mary (David) Danielak, Barb (Chris) Edwards, Patty (Tim) Ricard, Jenny Horner. Many step grand-children and great grand-children, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Joanne will be held from 4:00pm until 8:00pm on Tuesday June 21, 2022 at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567. Her funeral service will begin at 11:00am on Wednesday June 22, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Memorials to go to Boy Scout Troop 8 of Wauseon; Trinity Lutheran Church of Delta