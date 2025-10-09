Pioneer Light Department Receives Recognition For Mutual Aid

PRESS RELEASE – The Pioneer Light Department was honored for its achievements throughout the past year during the 2025 American Municipal Power (AMP) Annual Conference.

The utility was commended for its participation in AMP’s Mutual Aid Program in recognition of the mutual aid assistance it provided to the Village of Montpelier.

“Mutual aid is a vital part of our industry, and AMP’s program is an invaluable resource for our Members,” said Michelle L. Palmer, PE, AMP Vice President of Technical Services and Compliance. “I am sincerely grateful to all the Member utilities that took part in our response efforts this past year.”

The AMP Annual Conference took place Sept. 22-24 in Columbus. The organization’s premier event featured presentations and panel discussions by industry experts and speakers from AMP partner organizations.