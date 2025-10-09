Lily Creek Farms Hosting Fall Horse & Cider Fest

PRESS RELEASE – Lily Creek Farms Therapeutic Riding Center and Mahnke Orchard, is excited to host the Fall Horse & Cider Fest on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 12:00 – 6:00 pm at Lily Creek Farms (R208, Co Rd 16, Napoleon). This family-friendly event is free to attend and promises a day full of horses, cider, and unforgettable fall fun.

At the heart of the celebration are the students of Lily Creek Farms, who will proudly showcase their progress and talents in a costumed therapeutic riding exhibition.

These riders have worked tirelessly to develop their skills, and the event highlights how therapeutic riding empowers individuals to heal mind, body, and spirit through the power of horses.

Event Highlights

-Orchard Tours & Apple Picking by Trolley Ride

-Apple Carving

-Horse vs. Kid (and Adult!) Apple Bobbing Contest – always a crowd favorite!

-Stick Horse Games & Corn Box Fun

-Face Painting, Body Art & Rock Hunting

-Meet & Feed our Mini Horse, Donkey & Pig

-Chance Raffle Auction

Food & Refreshments

-Carmel Apple Bar

-The Bucking Barista Coffee Truck

-Mike’s Salty Dogs

-Big Mealz on Wheelz

-Hundreds of incredible desserts in the Mahnke Orchard Market

-Hot Cider & Cider Slushies

The Mahnke Orchard Market will also be open, featuring over 20 local vendors, seasonal produce, pumpkins, and apples of course!

“This is our biggest year yet,” said Jami Young, Executive Director at Lily Creek Farms. “The Fall Horse & Cider Fest isn’t just about celebrating the season—it’s about celebrating our students.

“The joy, confidence, and healing they experience through therapeutic riding is inspiring, and this exhibition allows our community to witness the incredible progress they’ve made.”

With fun for all ages, delicious food, and the magic of horses, this is a fall festival you won’t want to miss.

Admission is free, and all proceeds from activities and purchases support Lily Creek Farms Therapeutic Riding Center, helping the organization continue its mission of providing life-changing equine-assisted services.

Event Details

Saturday, October 18, 2025 12:00 – 6:00 pm Lily Creek Farms – R208, Co Rd 16, Napoleon FREE Admission For questions, call (419) 785-6763

Follow us on Facebook and look for the Lily Creek/Mahnke Orchard signs!