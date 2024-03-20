Pioneer Lions Club Updated On Latest News From District

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

LATEST HAPPENINGS UPDATE … At their March 11th meeting, the Pioneer Area Lions Club welcomed guests Zone Chairman Joanne & PDG John Moats from Bryan Lions Club. ZC Jo spoke of happenings in OH-1. The District Convention is April 5 & 6 in Findlay and the State Convention May 17-19 in Columbus. Attendees at the State Convention are asked to bring jars of peanut butter to help college students with food insecurity. ZC Jo presented Lion President Barry Brown with a 15-year chevron and Lions Marilyn Osborn and Gloria Gilcher with 25-year chevrons. Pictured are Lion Marilyn, Lion Barry, Lion Gloria, ZC Jo & PDG John.