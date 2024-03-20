Albert Cook (1940 – 2024)

(Member Of Montpelier Moose)

Albert E. Cook, age 83, of Bryan, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2024 at Regency Hospital, Sylvania, Ohio.

Al worked as a machinist at ARO Corporation for 42 years until the closing of the plant. He enjoyed camping, singing and karaoke. He had a set-up and would host karaoke night at many area events.

Al was a member of the Montpelier Moose and former member of the Bryan Eagles and AmVets. He also loved animals and would feed as many strays as he could.

Albert E. Cook was born on September 5, 1940, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of John L. and Edna M. (Wetmore) Cook. He married Elva (Eitnier) Shirkey on November 25, 2005 in Bryan and she survives.

Al is also survived by his daughter, Amy Jo Whitcomb of Fort Wayne, Indiana, stepson, Dan Shirkey, of Bryan and 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lori Ann Brown; stepson, Richard Shirkey and brothers, John Cook and Joe Nisley.

In accordance with Al’s wishes there will be no visitation or services. He will be laid to rest at Williams Center Cemetery. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.