PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

CLUB PICNIC … On Monday, June 17th, Pioneer Lions hosted the annual Fayette – Pioneer -West Unity Lions picnic at First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier. Thirty-two attended, which included installation of officers for 2024-2025. Special OH1 guests were PDG John Davis, past Bryan Lions President Ben Murray, 2024-2025 DG Susan Davis, 2024-2025 Zone Chairman Jo Moats and PDG John Moats.