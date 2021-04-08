Pioneer Police Department Participating In Drug Take Back Event

Prescription Drug Take Back events provide a free, safe way for community members to rid their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. This limits the exposure to and abuse of drugs in the community.

Unfortunately, due to lost, misused, or stolen medications, prescriptions can end up in the wrong hands and promote abuse. In 2017 an estimated 18 million people misused or abused prescription drugs.

Most alarming, 6% of those who abused were 12 or older juveniles. Please keep your prescriptions secure all the time, but especially when there are children in the home.

Our 24/7 drop box located inside the Police Department Lobby in the Public Safety Building, 205 S State St, near the Police reception window, to safely dispose of prescription drugs any time of year. The area is under 24/7 surveillance for your safety.

*At this time, the take back service accepts pills, patches, gel-caps, dry medications, medication samples and pet medications.

*The service does not accept liquids, sharp needles, syringes, inhalers, epinephrine autoinjectors, vaping devices, lancets or aerosol containers.

*Medical equipment is not accepted.

*It is preferred for loose medications to be sealed in a zip-close bag before being placed in the drop box.

*If you must keep medications in their prescription bottles, please cross out personal information or remove labels.

Let’s help keep our community free from potential prescription medication abuse by properly disposing of your prescriptions.