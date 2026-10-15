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WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Hearing Set For Pulaski Township Alley Vacation

By No Comments2 Mins Read

The Williams County Commissioners moved forward Thursday, Oct. 15, with a request from Pulaski Township to vacate a portion of a road and alley.

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