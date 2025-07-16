PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Village Contracts Seclusion Energy After KansasSolar Pullout

(PHOTO BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

MEDIC 7 UPDATES … Fire Chief Swank discussed the ongoing process of Medic 7, now stationed and functional in Pioneer.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Village of Pioneer Council held its regular meeting on July 14, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. All members were in attendance, as well as Mayor Ed Kidston, Fiscal Officer Nikki Mittelstaedt, Soli...