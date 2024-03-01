PIP Awards First Quarter Grant To The Sanctuary Homeless Shelter

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERFIRST QUARTER GRANT … The Sanctuary Homeless Shelter was awarded a grant of over $6,000 at the first quarter meeting of Power in the Purse (PIP). Established in 1993, the Sanctuary provides the homeless with clothing, food, and shelter. They served 87 families in 2023 and expect to serve more in 2024. Their guests live in one of four apartments while working and saving to move to a place of their own. The grant will help with the shelter’s operational needs. Pictured at the check presentation are PIP members Jeanette Roberts, Helene Moog, Edwina Hatzaetos, Georgetta Kuhman, and Pheba Banerjee Sam, Sanctuary Director of Pastoral Care. PIP has given more than $205,000 to 37 area non-profits since it began in 2016. All women in Williams County are invited to make a difference in our community by joining PIP at their next meeting on Thursday, April 25th. Contact Jenny Horn at the Bryan Area Foundation 419-633-1156 for more information.