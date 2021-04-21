Police Log & Court News For April 14th, 2021

ARCHBOLD POLICE

APRIL 2

•310 Hawthorn Dr., Assist Police Unit

•100-B Woodland Dr., Parking Violations

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•436 Primrose Ln., Open Car Door

•600-B Lafayette St., Suspicious Vehicle

•502 S. Defiance St., Juvenile

APRIL 3

•103 N. Defiance St., Larceny

•103 N. Defiance St., Follow-Up

•Ditto St. @ Walnut St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Short-Buehrer Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 201, Domestic Trouble

•700-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Burke St. @ S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

APRIL 4

•1300-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•500-B Murbach St., Loud Noise

•2015 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•416 W. Lutz Rd., 911 Hang Up

•503 Stryker St., 911 Hang Up

•103 N. Defiance St., Crash

•1205 Lindau St., Loud Noise

•N. Defiance St. @ Murbach St., 911 Hang Up

•306 North St., Neighborhood Trouble

•410 Defiance St., 911 Hang Up

•Burke St. @ S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1200 Stryker St., Suspicious Vehicle

APRIL 5

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200 W. Williams St., Juvenile

•901 Stryker St., Suspicious Vehicle

•705 Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•800-B W. Lutz Rd., Crash

•103 N. Defiance St., Suspicious Person

•400-B Park St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200 Lafayette St., Found Property

•100-B Wilson St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•E. Lutz Rd. @ Vine St., Traffic Offense / Warning

APRIL 6

•Miller Avenue @ Rosewood Ct., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•403 Vine St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•207 E. Mechanic St., Man With Gun

•400-B S. Pleasant St., Animal Call

•600-B S. Defiance St., Drunk

•700 North St., Found Property

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Fraud

•310 Hawthorn Dr., Assist Police Unit

•100-B N. Defiance St., Disabled Vehicle

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ E. Mechanic St., Traffic Offense / Citation

APRIL 7

•720 W. Barre Rd., Suspicious Activity

•N. Defiance St. @ Holland St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Community Service

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B N. Defiance St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•300-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

APRIL 8

•100-B Franklin St., Suspicious Person

SWANTON POLICE

MARCH 16

•Cass @ Ivy St., Suspicious Person

•Maddie St., Assist Rescue

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

MARCH 17

•Chestnut St., Unlicensed Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Debris in Road

•W. Garfield, Unruly Juvenile

•Lucas County, Missing Juvenile

MARCH 18

•W. St. Clair, Welfare Check

•Lincoln St., Suspicious Vehicle

•Co. Rd. 1, Assist Deputy

MARCH 19

•Middle School, Unruly Student

•St. Clair St., Found Bicycle

•Maddie St., Vehicle Damage

•Dodge St., Injured Juvenile

•Airport @ Forrester, Reckless Driving

MARCH 20

•Dodge St., Emergency Notification

•W. Airport Hwy., Non-Injury Crash

•E. Airport Hwy., Abandoned Vehicle

•Kierra Ln., Civil Dispute

MARCH 21

•Maddie St., Dog Bite

•Memorial Park, Unlock Vehicle

•Brookside Dr., Suspicious Person

•Lilac Ln., 911 Hang-Up

MARCH 22

•W. Airport Hwy., Child Custody

•Pilliod Park, Criminal Damage

•W. Airport Hwy., Assist Deputy

•Cherry St., Theft

•Airport @ CR 1-3, Debris in Road

MARCH 23

•Airport @ Girdham, Assist OSP-Crash

•W. Airport Hwy., Unruly Person

•W. Airport Hwy., Warrant Arrest

•Lincoln St., Suspicious Act

MARCH 24

•N. Main St., Lost Property

•W. Airport Hwy., Aggravated Menacing

•Church St., Property Damage

•E. Airport Hwy., Car / Building Damage

•Chestnut St., Found Dog

•S. Main St., Found Property

MARCH 25

•E. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up

•Church St., Threat

•Valleywood Dr., Found Property

•Franklin St., Theft

•Valleywood Dr., Assist Child Services

•Veronica St., Property Damage

•E. Airport Hwy., Child Left In Vehicle

•Middle School, Unruly Student

MARCH 26

•Waterville Sw. Rd., Runaway

•High School, Parking Issue

•High School, Custody Issue

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Co. Rd. 1-3, Unlock Vehicle

•N. Main St., Welfare Check

MARCH 27

•Dodge St., 911 Hang Up

•N. Main @ Church, Unruly Juveniles

•Academy Dr., Loose Dogs

•Dodge St., Peace Keep

•Dodge @ Main, Non-Injury Crash

•N. Main St., Unruly Juvenile

•Paigelynn St., Fight

•E. St. Clair, Return Property

MARCH 28

•Academy Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

•S. Munson Rd., 911 Hang Up

•E. Airport Hwy., Bank Deposit Issue

•Chestnut St., 911 Hang Up

MARCH 29

•Airport @ Main, Suspicious Person

•Browning Rd., 911 Hang Up

•Marshall Dr., Vehicle Damage

•Maple St., Found Dog

•N. Main St., 911 Hang Up

MARCH 30

•Franklin St., Domestic Dispute

•Co. Rd. 1-3, Citizen Assist

•Chestnut St., Suspicious Person

MARCH 31

•N. Main St., Vehicle Blocking Road

•Brookside @ Fulton, Unlock Vehicle

•Bassett St., Loose Dog

•Dogwood Dr., Loose Dog

WAUSEON POLICE

MARCH 31

•00 W. Leggett St., Rape

•940 E. Oak St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•N. Fulton St. @ W. Elm St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•604 W. Elm St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•800-B N. Shoop Ave., Juveniles

APRIL 1

•258 W. Leggett St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•320 Sycamore St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•840 Parkview, Narcotics

•1413 Clermont Dr., Threats / Harassment

•840 Parkview, Narcotics

•260 E. Willow St., Suspicious Vehicle

•339 Monroe St., Investigate Complaint

•627 W. Elm St., Welfare Check

•415 Cole St. Unit 32, Welfare Check

APRIL 2

•405 W. Chestnut St., Animal Call

•425 Cole St. Unit 203, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•14514 County Road C, Welfare Check

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•230 Clinton St., Larceny

•141 N. Fulton St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•222 W. Chestnut St., Suspicious Vehicle

APRIL 3

•363 W. Elm St. Unit 2, Drunk

•220 Lawrence Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•Wood St. @ E. Linfoot St., Hit-Skip

•1275 N. Shoop Ave., Fire

•550 W. Linfoot St., Suspicious Vehicle

•407 Brunell St., Accident-injury

•129 Cedar Ct., Vandalism

APRIL 4

•720 E. Linfoot St., Welfare Check

•1088 Barney Oldfield Dr., Domestic Violence

•230 Clinton St., Assault

•1201 N. Ottokee St., Investigate Complaint

•604 S. Shoop Ave. Unit 200, Welfare Check

•840 W. Elm, Investigate Complaint

APRIL 5

•415 Cole St. Unit 37, Trespassing

•415 Cole St., Animal Call

APRIL 6

•940 E. Oak St., Animal Call

•415 Cole St. Unit 32, Welfare Check

•700-Blk E. Oak St., Threats / Harassment

•265 Enterprise Ave., Run Away or Unruly

•Wabash St., Animal Call

WEST UNITY POLICE

MARCH 29

•Found Property

•Animal Complaint

•Fail to Obey Traffic Device / Warning

MARCH 30

•Civil

•Traffic Crash

•Speed / Warning (4)

•Seat Belt / Citation

MARCH 31

•Fraud

•Medical Emergency (2)

•Alarm

•Speed / Warning

APRIL 1

•Unsecured Premises

•Disabled Vehicle

•Well-Being Check

•Speed / Warning

APRIL 2

•Traffic Crash

•Noise Complaint

•Parking Complaint

APRIL 3

•Unsecure Premises

•Speed / Warning

APRIL 4

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Domestic Dispute

•Medical Emergency

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Blake Richards, 24, of 1110 Colonial Lane, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Trespass and Criminal Damaging. While causing or creating a substantial physical risk of physical harm to another’s property, he entered the premises of another with the purpose to commit a misdemeanor.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Richards to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, have no contact with the victim, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 12:00 am. to 5:00 am. curfew, and complete a dual diagnosis with Recovery Services, and complete any recommended treatment, and all aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Richards spending 180 days in CCNO for Aggravated Trespass, and 90 days in CCNO for Criminal Damaging, said sentences to be served concurrently with one another for a total term of 180 days in CCNO.

•Mason Herzog, 19, of 22235 Co. Rd. M, previously pleaded guilty to Vandalism and Felonious Assault. He rammed his vehicle into a police cruiser.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Herzog to 12 months in prison for Vandalism and a minimum of 3 years to a maximum of 4 1/2 years in prison for Felonious Assault. Said sentences to be served concurrently with one another.

•Robert Davenport, 60, of 7687 St. Rt. 109, previously pleaded guilty to Illegal Use of a Minor in a Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance. He possessed images that showed minors in a state of nudity.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Davenport to 4 years of community control and ordered him to stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 pm. to 5:00 am. curfew, have no unsupervised contact with any minor, not to possess/use any computer, camera, or cellphone without prior approval from his probation officer, successfully complete the sex offender treatment with the Center for Child & Family Advocacy, and any recommended aftercare, to have no relationship with anyone with minor children without prior approval of his probation officer, not to possess any sexually explicit materials, and not to use any social media platforms without prior approval of his probation officer.

Mr. Davenport was found to be a Tier I sex offender, which requires address registration for 15 years, with in-person verification annually with the sheriff of all counties in which he resides.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Davenport spending 11 months in prison.